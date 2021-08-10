Police investigating after man dies in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
A 53-year old man has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Tuesday afternoon, Peel police say.
First responders were alerted to a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 50 at Countryside Drive at around 2:15 p.m.
Paramedics said the man, along with a 30-year-old woman, were transported to hospital with life-threatening and serious injuries, respectively.
A third man was assessed on scene and did not need to be transported to hospital, police said.
Shortly after, the 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The Major Collision Bureau has been notified.
North and southbound lanes on Highway 50 are closed from Countryside Drive to Coleraine Drive as police investigate.
Witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-3311 ext. 3710 or provide information through Crime Stoppers anonymously.
COLLISION:
- Hwy 50/Courntryside Dr #Brampton
- 3 vehicle collision
- Unknown injuries at this time
- Road closures in place
- Use alternate routes
- Updates to follow
- C/R at 2:14 pm
- PR21-0273567
-
'It's such an old school mentality': Edmonton police pull TikTok video after online backlashThe Edmonton Police Service has created a TikTok account to better engage with the community, but its most recent video is being met with mixed reviews.
-
3 women Woodland Cree chiefs gather in Sask. for a moment 132 years in the makingIn her speech during the opening ceremonies for Cultural Days at Molanosa on Montreal Lake., Assembly of First Nations National Chief Rose Anne Archibald acknowledged this is the first time three Woodland Cree Nations have elected women as leaders in 132 years.
-
Volunteers to plant 30,000 salmon eggs in Oak Bay's Bowker CreekThe Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada has approved the placement of 30,000 chum salmon eggs in a section of Bowker Creek that flows through Oak Bay.
-
Champions tour set to return to Canyon Meadows for Shaw Charity ClassicThis year's Shaw Charity Classic will have a different look to it. In the past, this tournament was one of the most well attended with thousand of golf fans lining the fairways over the Labour Day weekend each year to cheer on an elite lineup while raising millions of dollars for local charities.
-
Gold medallist Christine Sinclair on her new mission, and those retirement questionsThe Games are over and she’s left Tokyo with a gold medal, but Burnaby’s Christine Sinclair says it still hasn’t sunk in that she’s an Olympic champion.
-
Liberals say election is playing no role in delaying release of back-to-school planThe province has yet to release its back-to-school plan for 2021-2022— a roadmap outlining rules around COVID-19 that was released in July last summer -- but says the election is not the reason for the delay this year.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit turns attention to young adultsWith testing numbers down, the health team at Orillia’s COVID-19 assessment centre is getting ready to move back to the Kiwanis Building at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.
-
‘Now is the time’: Ontario's top doctor urges young people to get vaccinated ahead of possible 4th wave of COVID-19Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is urging younger people to get vaccinated, saying they are likely to be the ones who will be most impacted by a possible fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.
-
Blackfalds RCMP clarify timeline prior to fatal shooting in break-and-enter near Red DeerBlackfalds RCMP issued a statement Tuesday regarding the timeline surrounding the shooting death of a man who they say repeatedly showed up at a home in the area.