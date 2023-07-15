Police investigating after man found dead in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police homicide unit is investigating after a 37-year-old man was found dead in a residence in Oshawa early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to a home in the area of Bloor Street East and Wilson Road just after 5:30 a.m. for unknown trouble.

Officers arrived and met with paramedics, who located a deceased male inside. His identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, a man was taken into custody at the scene for aggravated assault. He was later released unconditionally.

"The male was released as charges were not warranted at this stage in the investigation," police said in a statement to CP24.

While the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain unknown, the homicide unit will continue to investigate the incident.

"Investigators are working to determine what occurred in this matter," police said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted within the coming days.

“Investigators advised this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.