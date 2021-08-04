Police investigating after man seen brandishing a gun in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a man brandishing a gun in Kitchener.

Police say around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday they were notified of a mal brandishing a handgun in the area of Victoria Street South and Paulander Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s with a smaller build and black, curly hair. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a newer model grey or silver Ford SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.