Police investigating after man struck by CTrain at Franklin Station
Calgary police are investigating after a man was hit by a CTrain early Thursday morning.
At around 4:20 a.m., a westbound CTrain approached Franklin station, at 2826 Memorial Drive S.E. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking east along the inbound tracks when he was hit by the train.
The driver was able to bring the train to a stop at the Franklin station platform.
The man was seriously injured and transported to hospital in critical condition.
No one else was injured. Speed isn't considered a factor, but police believe the man may have been impaired by drugs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Police continue to work to identify the man.
