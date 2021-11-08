Police investigating after man suffers life-threatening stab wound: Campbell River RCMP
Mounties are investigating after a man was found suffering a life-threatening stab wound in Campbell River, B.C.
RCMP responded to the city’s downtown core shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday where paramedics were treating a man with a serious gash on his arm.
The 35-year-old Indigenous man was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition, according to Campbell River RCMP.
Police interviewed witnesses for several hours following the incident and forensic investigators gathered evidence from the scene.
"The investigation is ongoing and it is believed to be an isolated incident," said Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Monday.
"At this point in time, we are looking to talk to any eyewitnesses that have not identified themselves to police," Tyre said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.
-
Woman, 60, dies in single-vehicle collision in southern N.S.RCMP in southern Nova Scotia are investigating after a 60-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle collision in Port L'Hebert on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Southwood Secondary SchoolA second COVID-19 case among students in a Grade 9 class at Southwood Secondary School has prompted public health officials to declare an outbreak.
-
Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year.
-
Cambridge bridge reopens after structural damageThe bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.
-
Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax courtThe fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway Monday in a Halifax provincial court. Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.
-
Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypassDoug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.
-
Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. MarieCrews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.
-
Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vacChatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.
-
Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crashThe Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.