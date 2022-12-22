Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead

A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.

Mounties confirmed they located Zailey Smith’s body Thursday, barely 12 hours after releasing a public appeal for help finding her.

Authorities have not released any information on how the young woman died, or if the circumstances were suspicious.

"Coquitlam RCMP is working with New Westminster Police Department to determine the circumstances of (Smith's) death,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, the detachment’s media spokesperson, wrote in an email to CTV News. "Further updates will provided as the investigation continues."

Word that the search had ended in tragedy triggered an outpouring of grief from the missing woman's family and friends.

Her mother told CTV News she was devastated by the news, but thanked everyone who helped find her "beautiful baby girl," as well as those who have reached out to offer love and support.

"(Zailey) was so kind to everyone and had a soft heart. She was definitely a bright light in this world," Cyndi Smith said in a statement.

"Her dad, brother Matt, little sister, stepbrother and stepmom will miss her so very much."

Coquitlam RCMP previously said Smith was last seen leaving her home near Clarke Road and Como Lake Avenue on Sunday. Authorities have not revealed where her body was discovered.

