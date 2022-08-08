Police investigating after more hate-motivated graffiti found in Kitchener

Another instance of hate-motivated graffiti is under investigation by Waterloo regional police.

The latest hate-motivated graffiti was found on a crosswalk in Kitchener.

Police received reports on Aug. 7 of graffiti on a crosswalk in the area of Joseph Street and Gaukel Street in Kitchener.

Police said there was graffiti, including hate-motivated writing, written on a crosswalk.

The exact time frame of this incident is unknown.

The crosswalk graffiti comes one day after police responded to reports of hate-motivated graffiti found on a bus shelter.