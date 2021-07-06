Police investigating after multiple vehicles stolen from delivery drivers

Waterloo regional police are warning delivery drivers not to leave vehicles unattended after a spate of thefts this past week.

In the last week, police have received three reports of vehicle thefts after delivery drivers left their vehicles unattended

On June 30, a vehicle was reported stolen from a restaurant parking lot near University Ave. East and King St. North in Waterloo.

Police say the driver had left the vehicle running and unlocked as they went into the restaurant to pick up an order for delivery, and when they returned, the vehicle was gone.

Then, on July 2, another vehicle was stolen in the area of Hillcroft Court and Westcroft Drive in Waterloo. Again, police say the car was stolen while driver was delivering to a home.

The driver allegedly left their vehicle running and unlocked while making the delivery.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Officials are also reminding delivery drivers to always secure their vehicles when picking up or dropping off deliveries.