Police are investigating after a male was found dead and a female was seriously injured in Hamilton Sunday evening.

It happened in the area of Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive.

Hamilton police tweeted that the female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“It is early in the investigation and additional details are not available at this time,” police said.

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Arvin Ave and Hilton Drive in #HamOnt. One male found deceased and a female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is early in the investigation and additional details are not available at this time.