Police investigating after pedestrian struck in downtown Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
One person is in hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon downtown.
The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. when police received calls about a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 11th Street S.W. and 11 Avenue S.W.
Police confirm that the pedestrian was transported to hospital in non life-threatening condition.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
This is a developing story…
