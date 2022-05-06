Police investigating after pedestrian struck in downtown Calgary

One person is in hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon downtown.

The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. when police received calls about a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 11th Street S.W. and 11 Avenue S.W.

Police confirm that the pedestrian was transported to hospital in non life-threatening condition.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

This is a developing story…