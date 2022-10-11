Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

A woman has died after being struck by a car in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Thanksgiving Monday, marking the city's ninth pedestrian fatality of the year.

Authorities said the woman was crossing Powell Street mid-block when she was hit by a westbound sedan at around 7:40 p.m.

"She was rushed to hospital and later died," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Tuesday. "The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation."

The department's Collision Investigation Unit is still working to determine the cause of the crash, but authorities do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam video that could be relevant to the investigation, to come forward.