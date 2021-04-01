Police investigating after RCMP car struck by transport truck on N.S. highway

RCMP in Cumberland County are investigating a collision involving a RCMP car on Wednesday.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., police say a member of the Northwest RCMP Traffic Services was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 104 near Sutherland Lake, N.S. During the stop, the officer's police car was struck from behind by a transport truck.

The RCMP officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released. The driver of the transport truck was not injured, according to police.

Police say the vehicle that police had pulled over was not involved in the collision.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are reminding motorists that they are required to move over and slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles on the road.