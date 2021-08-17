Police investigating after shooting victim found near Metro Vancouver casino

Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found near the Cascades Casino in Langley, B.C., on Monday evening.

RCMP officers found the injured 36-year-old man after responding to reports of shots fired near 204 Street and Fraser Highway at around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities said the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released.

"Investigators believe this to be a targeted and isolated incident with no further risk to public safety," Langley RCMP said in the release.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting or surveillance video relevant to the investigation to contact the Langley RCMP detachment's non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.