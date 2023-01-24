iHeartRadio

Police investigating after shooting victim walks into Brampton hospital


A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday evening.

Peel police said a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds walked into a hospital in the area of Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road shortly before 8 p.m.

No other details have been released about the shooting, including where it occurred.

Police also do not have suspect information at this time.

SHOOTING:
- Bovaird Dr/Bramalea Rd in #Brampton
- Male walked into a local hospital that has been shot
- No suspect info at this time
- Officers are on scene investigating
- Victim is currently in life-threatening condition
- C/R at 7:54 p.m.
- PR23-0028255

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 25, 2023
