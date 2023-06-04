Police investigating after shooting victim walks into Toronto hospital

Police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Toronto hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a local hospital at around 4:30 a.m. after a victim suffering from gunshot wounds arrived for treatment.

Police say they believe the victim may have been shot in the area of Midland and Sheppard Avenue East.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Toronto police.

