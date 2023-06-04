Police investigating after shooting victim walks into Toronto hospital
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
Police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Toronto hospital early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to a local hospital at around 4:30 a.m. after a victim suffering from gunshot wounds arrived for treatment.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police say they believe the victim may have been shot in the area of Midland and Sheppard Avenue East.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Toronto police.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)
Midland & Sheppard Ave E
4:32 am
- confirmed firearm discharge
- ongoing investigation
- no updates on victim’s condition #GO1270306
^sc
-
P.E.I. sets tree-planting goal after woodlands left trampled by post-tropical stormThe Prince Edward Island government is spending $1 million to replant forests after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked down thousands of trees in the province last year.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: policeA crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demandsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
-
-
Why police are warning people with this car to take extra precautionsWaterloo regional police are warning owners to consider taking extra precautions amid what they say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.