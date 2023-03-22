Police investigating after shots fired at Dartmouth home

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Bras D'or Lane around 2:10 a.m.

Once on scene, police discovered that a home had been shot at.

Police say no one was injured.

No suspect information is available at this time.

There was a heavy police presence in the area following the shooting, but officers have since left the scene.

Police say they continue to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or with video from the area, to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).