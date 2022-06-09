Police investigating after shots fired in Bradford community

Police are investigating after shots were fired early Wednesday evening in a Bradford community.

Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired and two vehicles were "driving into each other" in the area of Langford Boulevard and Line 8.

Police say three men took off on foot after one of the vehicles lost control and crashed into a building on Dissette Street.

Officers say they found the trio nearby.

They say the other vehicle involved fled the scene.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police are looking into the motive and trying to find the second vehicle and its occupants.

South Simcoe Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, security or dash cam footage to come forward.