Police investigating after shots fired in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.

Officers were called to a home in area of Elgin Street North and Bushnell Drive around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday where gunshots were reported in the backyard.

Nearby residents are shaken.

“We heard something go ‘bang bang’, and we thought it was a crash or something, like a car crash because the weather was getting bad,” said L’Shai Pearson, who lives in the area and was at home with her two kids at the time of the shooting.

“We looked outside maybe about 10 minutes later and [there was] a lot of police cars everywhere. Years ago we could walk around and I could feel safe, but now I have to make sure the doors are locked, I don’t let my kids outside.”

Police say no injuries have been reported. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

When officers arrived Wednesday night, they found a vehicle in front of the home that had been damaged by a gunshot. A door to the home also had damage from bullets, police said.

Police say a male suspect wearing dark clothing was seen in the backyard of the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have been canvassing the area throughout Thursday morning and an increased police presence is expected in the neighbourhood as the investigation continues.

Police say this is the first shooting reported in Waterloo region this year.