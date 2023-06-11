Police investigating after Smiths Falls' rainbow crosswalk vandalized this weekend

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. are investigating after the newly installed rainbow crosswalk in the town was vandalized over the weekend.

"The hate-driven vandalism spread across the crosswalks…was not surprising," Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow said on Facebook.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday at the Pride Flag crosswalk at the intersection of Beckwith Street North and Church Street East and West. Investigators are now trying to identify an individual "in regards to the mischief," police said on Facebook Sunday.

Photos on the Smiths Falls Together Facebook page show the words "Paint it back f*** you" were painted on the rainbow flag.

On June 3, the town unveiled two new Pride Flag crosswalks at the corner of Beckwith and Church Street as part of Pride month celebrations.

Smiths Falls Pride issued a statement on Facebook to say it was "deeply saddened" by the vandalism.

"We were hoping not to have to make a statement of this nature, but hate and homophobia reared its head in Smiths Falls last night. Our rainbow crosswalks were defaced," Smiths Falls Pride said on Saturday.

"A few bad actors with hate in their heart does not and will not define Smiths Falls."

Smiths Falls Pride thanked police for their "ongoing effort" to investigate, and urged people to provide any information to investigators.

"What kind of hate must you have in your heart to put on a disguise and head out in the middle of the night to deface a symbol that means so much, to so many," Pankow said in a post on Saturday.

Pankow says town crews will either conduct work to remove the "offensive wording" or repaint the crosswalks on Monday.

"Despite knowing that the vast majority of our citizens are fully supportive of these Pride Crosswalks, we also understood that there are still people in our town who, armed with bias, prejudice and intolerance, still carry homophobic attitudes," Pankow said.

"So the hate-driven vandalism spread across the crosswalks last night was not surprising. In fact, the town was prepared for it.

"So if you are among those that suggest that painting these crosswalks was a waste of taxpayer’s money, please leave them alone as there will be a modest cost to repaint them any time it is necessary."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smiths Falls Police at 613-283-0357.