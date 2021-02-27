Winnipeg police is still investigating after two strangers approached a student walking home on Thursday.

In a letter from Ecole Van Walleghem School, it said a student from Linden Meadows School was approached by two strangers.

It happened in the area of Lindenwoods Drive East and Waterbury Drive after school.

The school said the strangers were a man and a woman and they asked the student where they lived.

The school said the man was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket and black sweat pants, while the woman was dressed in all black and had a toque with flaps.

According to the letter from the school, the student did not interact with the pair and ran home.

Winnipeg police said officers attended the area but were unable to find the two people.

The school is encouraging families to have conversations about safety plans while walking to and from school and that the plan could include a walking buddy, such as a friend, sibling or family member.

The police said it encourages kids to report anything suspicious to their parents or guardians if it happens.