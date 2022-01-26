Police investigating after Sudbury city councillor accuses colleague of making threats

A dispute between two city councillors in Sudbury has escalated to the point that police have been called in to investigate allegations of threats.

Sudbury police said Wednesday they have turned the investigation over to the North Bay Police service.

Matters between Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini and Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc came to a head at Tuesday's city council meeting. Leduc planned to table a motion to have Vagnini removed from the police services board.

The move came after Vagnini made a number of allegations involving criminality and other extreme events at the homeless encampment at Memorial Park.

Police and city staff refuted the allegations, prompting Leduc's motion to have Vagnini removed from the police services board.

In a previous interview, Leduc had said he was concerned about misinformation that was being spread regarding dead people being found in the homeless encampment.

While the motion didn't make it to a vote -- the meeting ended abruptly after council voted against going past the allotted three hours – an altercation reportedly happened after the meeting that led to the police complaint.

The Greater Sudbury Police Services has since issued a statement:

"We received a threats complaint from a city councillor in relation to a Greater Sudbury Police Services Board member. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and in order to ensure objectivity, we have engaged the North Bay Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations."

CTV News also reached out to Mayor Brian Bigger's office for comment. His office said he is reserving the opportunity to comment until he's had a chance to speak with authorities.

Leduc said he's now considering pulling his motion.

"I have to worry about my personal safety now, that of my parents and my family," he said.

He declined any further comment until police have had a chance to do their work, adding the issue is now in the hands of council. He also asked for privacy for himself and his family as the process unfolds.

CTV News has been unable to reach Vagnini for comment.

In the meeting, however, he did make mention of potential legal action.

"I'm getting hung out to dry, like a witch hunt right now," he said while arguing with the mayor over whether he was at risk of having a conflict of interest in regards to Leduc's motion.