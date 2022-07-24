Police investigating after teen reports sexual assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted by a man in Kitchener.

Police said on Saturday around 6 p.m, the teen was walking on Victoria Street South near Strange Street when she was approached by a man driving a light grey motor vehicle.

Officials say the man instructed the teen to get into the vehicle and drove to the area of Park Street and Dominion Street where he sexually assaulted her. The man then allegedly drove her to the area of King Street North and University Avenue East in Waterloo where she was able to exit the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man between 20 and 30 years old, with facial hair and a tattoo on his hand.

The investigation is ongoing.