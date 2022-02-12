Police investigating after traffic warden struck by vehicle downtown

Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle struck a traffic warden and fled the scene downtown.

On Feb. 11, police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West area, shortly before 5 p.m.

A driver was reportedly travelling southbound on Lower Jarvis Street and turning right onto the westbound Gardiner Expressway on-ramp.

Police said the driver disobeyed a traffic warden that was directing traffic in the area.

The driver struck the traffic warden, proceeded to turn onto the Gardiner on-ramp and then stopped, police said.

The driver, police said, exited his vehicle, walked towards the traffic warden, got back into his vehicle and drove away onto the Gardiner on-ramp.

The injuries that the traffic warden sustained are unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).