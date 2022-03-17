Police investigating after truck got stuck under overpass on Portage Avenue

Winnipeg Police Service says its traffic unit is investigating after a truck got stuck under an overpass and blocked traffic Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday evening, Winnipeg police said officers were still on the scene and traffic was flowing – albeit slowly – in both eastbound and westbound lanes on Portage Avenue at Empress Street.

At about 9:45 p.m. police said the scene had been cleared.

Earlier Thursday afternoon police tweeted a warning to drivers to avoid the area after they said a truck got stuck under the overpass shortly before 4:30 p.m. Both directions of Portage were expected to be impacted for several hours according to police.

Winnipeg police told CTV News an investigation is now underway, being conducted by the traffic unit. Police said it does not appear that anyone was injured.

-with files from CTV's Renee Rodgers