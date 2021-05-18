Police investigating after TTC bus driver assaulted in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a TTC bus operator was assaulted in Scarborough on Monday evening.

On May 17, police responded to a call about an assault on a TTC bus in the area of Sheppard and Morningside avenues shortly after 9 p.m.

A male bus driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

No suspect description has been provided.

The TTC said this was an “awful assault” and that the driver is now resting at home.

“We wish him a full and speedy recovery and we are making all employee assistance resources available to him,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CP24.

“Attacks like this are treated with the gravity they deserve and we will, of course, share all available information and video evidence with police to assist in their investigation.”

Police said they are reviewing video surveillance and are asking any witnesses to contact them.