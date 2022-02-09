Police investigating after TTC employee stabbed at Dupont Station

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a TTC employee was stabbed at Dupont Station Wednesday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unknown trouble at Dupont Subway Station, located at Dupont Street and Spadina Road.

Police said a 46-year-old TTC employee, who was travelling to work, was found with two stab wounds to the back.

"This TTC employee, who was on his way to work, was apparently involved in an altercation with someone on the subway and was apparently stabbed at that time," Insp. Michael Williams said at the scene.

Williams added that the stabbing occurred while the train was travelling.

"Another TTC employee noticed that there was an altercation, came out to help and then assisted the other employee and the suspect fled off the train and up to street level."

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition and his injuries were later updated to non-life threatening.

Williams said the victim should be discharged later today.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect described as in his 30s with dark skin, a beard, wearing a black do-rag, black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans and a backpack.

Williams said the attack does not appear to be targeted.

"It's upsetting, obviously, for the TTC's employees. Nobody expects to go to work and then end up being in an altercation and stabbed," he said.

Due to the investigation, TTC trains along Line 1 Yonge-University are temporarily not stopping at Dupont Station.

Shuttle buses are instead operating between St. Clair West and Spadina Stations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.