Police investigating after two men shot on Hunt Club Road

Two men are in hospital and a stretch of Hunt Club Road is closed after a shooting Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 5:15 a.m. for the shooting near the intersection of Hunt Club and Paul Benoit Driveway. Police say two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a blue Honda Civic seen fleeing the scene westbound.

Hunt Club Road was closed from Paul Benoit to Paul Anka Drive, about a 1.3-kilometre stretch, but it has since reopened.

