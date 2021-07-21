Police investigating after two people found dead in Toronto home

Two people were found dead inside a home in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Whitmore Avenue and Dufferin Street, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just after 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people with obvious signs of trauma.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.