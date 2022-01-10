Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener business
Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
Waterloo regional police said around 6:25 a.m., they received a report of a break-in at a business in the area of Hanson Avenue and Homer Watson Boulevard.
Sometime overnight, unknown suspects gained entry into the business and stole three sets of keys to vehicles parked on the property. Two vehicles were stolen.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Officers are investigating a break-in at a business in the area of Hanson Avenue and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener.
Anyone with information or any video is encouraged to contact police or @Waterloocrime.
Occ: 22-006912 (911)
Details: https://t.co/BZlWEAsCFT. pic.twitter.com/uSKbscWlNG
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.
-
New interactive map gives outdoor enthusiasts updated trail conditionsManitoba Parks has a new way for people to find the best trails to get out on and explore this winter.