Police investigating after vandalism containing racial slurs discovered in Toronto
Police are asking the public for their assistance in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after vandalism targeting the Asian community was discovered in downtown Toronto.
Officers were called to the area of Gerrard and Ontario streets around 5 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a hate crime.
When police arrived at the area, they discovered vandalism on the side of a building.
The vandalism contained racial slurs directed against the Asian community, police said.
After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the mischief is being investigated as a Hate Crime,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.
“Investigators would like anyone who may have security camera video in the area to contact police.”
The incident comes one day after York police charged a man following several hate-motivated incidents targeting Asian victims in Markham.