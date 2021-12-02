Police investigating after woman found dead in vehicle in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a woman was discovered dead in southeast Calgary Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Cranston Drive S.E., after reports of a medical event.

Upon arriving, police discovered a woman inside a parked car, who appeared unconscious and unresponsive. EMS were on scene as well, and declared the woman dead.

Investigators are working to identify the woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the office of the chief medical examiner.

Police consider the woman's death to be suspicious in nature, and ask that anyone who witnessed any suspicious behavior in the area earlier Thursday call them at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.