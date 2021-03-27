Police investigating after woman injured in shooting in Oakville, Ont.

A woman has been injured following a targeted shooting in Oakville early Saturday morning, Halton police say.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Halton police responded to reports of a shooting at a townhome on The Greenery, near Sixth Line and Munn’s Avenue.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Bullet holes can be seen in the front door of the home.

A neighbour said the gunshots startled him while he was sleeping.

"It sounded like somebody beating a chunk of wood, but I realized right then that it was gunfire and it was right here," he said.

"This is a really quiet neighbourhood until tonight, but yeah pretty frightening," he added.

The incident is believed to be targeted and there is no threat to public safety, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.

High police presence is expected to remain in the area throughout the day as officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.