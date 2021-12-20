Police investigating after women shot with pellet gun in downtown Victoria
Victoria police are investigating after two women were shot with a pellet gun in separate incidents in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The first incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700-block of Douglas Street, police say.
The victim told police that she was sitting in the area when someone in a car shot her with a pellet gun as the vehicle drove by.
Shortly after, police say another woman who was standing at the corner of Douglas Street and Pandora Avenue was shot by a stranger in a vehicle.
"In both instances the vehicle stopped alongside the victim before a pellet gun was fired from an open window," said VicPD in a release Monday.
Police say both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one victim went to hospital for medical treatment.
The car was last seen travelling westbound on Pandora Avenue. The vehicle is described as an older model grey or light-coloured sedan. Police believe four white men were in the car at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
