Police investigating after young boy finds grandmother dead in Oshawa, Ont. home

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating what they believe to be a suspicious death that took place in Oshawa on Tuesday.

A release on the incident states that officers from the Central East Division were called to a residence on Phillip Murray Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a young child returned home that afternoon to find his grandmother dead inside the residence.

Emergency services pronounced the 67-year-old woman deceased at the scene.

Police have deemed the death suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing, says DRPS, and a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.