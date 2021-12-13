Police investigating alleged bomb threat at Waterloo Region airport

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a bomb threat at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

In a media release, police said they "responded to a report of a bomb on a plane" around 2 p.m. Monday and "a passenger reported to staff that another passenger threatened that he had a bomb on the plane."

Police said one male was taken into custody.

Members of the Explosives Disposal Unit were called in to determine if a bomb was on board.

Police said the Breslau airport was locked down Monday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that "delays to arrival and departure times should be expected" and asked travelers to check with the airline about the status of their flight.

Around 6 p.m., officers at the scene were telling passengers that all filghts were cancelled for the night.

Flair Airlines released a statement on social media that said they were addressing a "safety concern that required a full search of the aircraft on flight F8 500." That plane, they explained, was scheduled to depart Waterloo Region at 2:10 p.m. for Vancouver International Airport.

The airline added that all passengers were deplaned as a precaution.

Police say there would be an increased emergency services presence at the airport on Monday and asked the public to avoid the area.

CTV News spoke to one man who was supposed to be on flight from Waterloo Region to Edmonton.

Harpreet Singh said his plane was scheduled to depart at 3:30 p.m., but he and other passengers were told to stay off the property. At the time he was told his plane would be delayed by two hours.

"Obviously it's frustrating for us," he said. "We've been waiting. Before that we were worried, and even when we called the airline they said: 'we have no information about what's going on.'"

While some travelers returned home, Singh said he was going to wait outside the airport for an update on his flight.