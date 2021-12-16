Police investigating alleged disturbance involving knife in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged disturbance involving a brandished knife in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road East, where witnesses said they saw several people fighting and a knife was brandished.

Those involved fled the area on foot and no physical injuries were reported.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.



