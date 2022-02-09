Police investigating alleged dog theft in Owen Sound

Police are investigating the theft of a dog in Owen Sound who they say was taken from its owner's truck.

Owen Sound police report the short-haired, two-year-old Pomeranian, named Sunny, was in its owner's truck in the 800 block of 1st Avenue East on Wednesday.

They say the owner returned to the vehicle to find the dog missing.

Police say Sunny weighs six pounds and wasn't wearing a collar.

They say someone took the dog sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance video of the incident to contact the investigation officer at 519-376-1234 ext. 187 or via email.

Police say anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.