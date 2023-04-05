Police investigating alleged hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating an assault as hate-motivated after a youth altercation in Kitchener.

Police said on Monday around 1 p.m., a male youth was walking in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive when he was approached by several male youths who assaulted him.

Police said the youth suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the assault is believed to be motivated by ethnicity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.