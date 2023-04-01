Police investigating alleged hate-motivated incident in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged hate-motivated after a woman says she was struck by an object thrown from a vehicle and called a racial slur.

Police said around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, the woman was walking in the University Avenue West and Hazel Street area in Waterloo when she was struck by an object thrown from a passing vehicle.

“As the vehicle drove past, the victim reported that passengers yelled a racial slur,” police said.

Police said the 20-year-old woman did not sustain any physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.