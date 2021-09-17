Police investigating alleged indecent act at Dartmouth field

Police are investigating an alleged indecent act that occurred in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 14, officers responded to a report of an indecent act in the area of the baseball field on Mount Hope Avenue.

According to police, a man was seen in the area masturbating and exposing himself to people.

Police describe the suspect was as a white man, between 50 to 60 years old, approximately five-foot-ten-inches tall, short grey hair and facial hair. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a plaid jacket and black pants.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.