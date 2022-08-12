iHeartRadio

Police investigating alleged robbery in Waterloo’s University District

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Police are investigating an alleged robbery in the area of King Street North and University Avenue East in Waterloo.

On August 11, at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a man being assaulted at a licensed establishment.

The physical altercation continued outside, and the victim was assaulted by two males who stole personal property from the victim, according to police.

The victim, a 19-year-old Guelph man, sustained minor physical injuries.

