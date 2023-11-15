iHeartRadio

Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Fairview Park Mall food court


An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

Waterloo regional police are looking into an alleged sexual assault they say happened to a youth at the Farview Park Mall food court.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the youth was waiting in line when they were sexually assaulted by a man they didn't know.

The man left the food court through a store. He's described as brown and in his 30s, with a heavy build, black hair. He was wearing dark blue clothing.

The youth was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

