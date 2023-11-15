Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Fairview Park Mall food court

Waterloo regional police are looking into an alleged sexual assault they say happened to a youth at the Farview Park Mall food court.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the youth was waiting in line when they were sexually assaulted by a man they didn't know.

The man left the food court through a store. He's described as brown and in his 30s, with a heavy build, black hair. He was wearing dark blue clothing.

The youth was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.