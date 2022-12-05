iHeartRadio

Police investigating alleged sexual assault outside Kitchener restaurant


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred outside a Kitchener restaurant.

Police said on Dec. 5, between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., an unknown male approached a female and struck up a conversation outside a restaurant in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.

“During the conversation, the man sexually assaulted the female victim before fleeing the area in a white, four-door car,” police said in a news release.

The man has been described as being in his mid to late 20s, 5-foot-10, with a lean build, brown eyes, black slicked-back hair and a trimmed beard.

The man was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

