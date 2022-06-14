Police investigating alleged stabbing in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating an alleged stabbing in Kitchener.

They tweeted, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, that there was an increased police presence in the area of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard. CTV News spotted several police cars parked in a busy shopping plaza.

Police said one male had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police later said the victim and suspect were known to each other and they believe it was a targeted incident.

In a separate tweet posted at 10:48 p.m., officials said they’re looking for a brown 2013 Honda Civic seen leaving the area with licence plate number – BYSF312.

Anyone who locates the vehicle is asked to contact police immediately at 519-570-9777.

We are continuing to investigate and are looking to locate a vehicle seen leaving the area at the time. It is described as a brown 2013 Honda Civic - plate number: BYSF312.



If located, we ask that you do not approach but call police immediately. https://t.co/Cn5UYo2orM

Increased police presence in the area of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard in Kitchener for reports of a stabbing.



One male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.



Suspect fled in what has been described as a dark beige car.

Call police with any information. pic.twitter.com/dSgP0D6ZR6