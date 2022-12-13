Police investigating antisemitic graffiti outside east Toronto church
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating antisemitic graffiti found on a sidewalk in front of an east Toronto church Tuesday.
Police said they first received a call reporting the graffiti, located outside Toronto United Mennonite Church at Queen and Lark streets in the city's Beaches neighbourhood, at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The force says the graffiti was reported as a hate crime.
With files from CTV Toronto's Beth Macdonell
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
'We are ready,' Ski resorts to open this weekSki resorts across the region have been waiting for temperatures to drop to open the slopes to winter enthusiasts, and Mother Nature is providing this week.
-
Northern Ont. couple win lottery for third time, prize winnings up to $1.5MThe wins just keep coming for an Elliot Lake, Ont., couple, who won the lottery for the third time recently, taking home $250,000 in the OLG’s Instant Crossword Deluxe.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day paroleA man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
-
'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of DecemberThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.