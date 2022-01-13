Police investigating armed robbery at Drumbo bank

Oxford County OPP are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Drumbo.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Bank of Montreal on Oxford Street West.

They determined "multiple" people had entered the building and demanded cash from the tellers.

Police said the thieves left with an undisclosed amount of money.

They are now looking for a red 4-door Kia sedan which may have been involved in this incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.