Police investigating armed robbery in Brantford

Police are searching for four suspects involved in an armed robbery in Brantford on Saturday.

Officials told CTV News that officers were called to the Rogers store on King George Road just before 2 p.m.

One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a gun and the group fled with an undisclosed amount of stolen property.

Three of the suspects are described as men with medium builds, two are believed to be white and one has a shaved head.

There is no description on the fourth suspect.

Police are searching for a stolen silver 2020 Acura MDX four-door SUV with Ontario licence plate number CRS T424.

No further details have been given at this time.