Police investigating armed robbery in Brantford
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police are searching for four suspects involved in an armed robbery in Brantford on Saturday.
Officials told CTV News that officers were called to the Rogers store on King George Road just before 2 p.m.
One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a gun and the group fled with an undisclosed amount of stolen property.
Three of the suspects are described as men with medium builds, two are believed to be white and one has a shaved head.
There is no description on the fourth suspect.
Police are searching for a stolen silver 2020 Acura MDX four-door SUV with Ontario licence plate number CRS T424.
No further details have been given at this time.
-
St.FX president tests positive for COVID-19, 125 students isolating amid outbreakThe president of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
7 Albertans make the cut to represent Canada at World JuniorsAll seven Albertans invited to Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp made the cut on Sunday.
-
Queen's University cancels in-person exams due to COVID-19 concernsQueen's University in Kingston, Ont. is cancelling all in-person exams this month as COVID-19 cases rise within the student community.
-
UVic cancels in-person exams, citing rising COVID-19 casesThe University of Victoria is cancelling in-person exams amid rising COVID-19 cases on campus.
-
Canadian junior men's hockey team caps selection camp with 7-2 win over U SportsWilliam Dufour, Carson Lambos and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist for Canada's junior men's hockey team in a 7-2 exhibition win over a university team Sunday in Calgary.
-
Stranded cats rescued from flooded properties in B.C.; some now looking for homesThe floods that devastated parts of the Fraser Valley last month also left many animals in need of help. Over the past few weeks, a Langley-based cat rescue has stepped in to save stranded pets and feral cats from the floodwaters that covered many properties.
-
Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead Winnipeg Blue Bombers after Grey Cup halftimeThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers halfway through the 108th Grey Cup.
-
Red Deer hospital diverts surgeries to 'reduce patient wait time': AHSAlberta Health Services says Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre (RDRHC) diverted all non-emergency surgery patients to Edmonton and Calgary this weekend.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in ScarboroughA pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in Scarborough, Toronto police say.