Police investigating armed robbery in Kitchener
An investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
Police said around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highland Road West and Belmont Avenue West for reports of a robbery.
Two men entered a business with weapons and demanded merchandise and cash from store employees before fleeing the area in a vehicle on Highland Road West toward Queen Street South.
No physical injuries were reported.
The suspects are described as:
- Black men
- Wearing black ski masks and all black clothing
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Officers continue to investigate a robbery that occurred in the area of Highland Road West and Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime.
Occ: 22-005715
Details: https://t.co/Mk3NhDHjyu. pic.twitter.com/BXsYQ7nf2c
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
