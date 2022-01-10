Police investigating armed robbery in Kitchener

An investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.

Police said around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highland Road West and Belmont Avenue West for reports of a robbery.

Two men entered a business with weapons and demanded merchandise and cash from store employees before fleeing the area in a vehicle on Highland Road West toward Queen Street South.

No physical injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as:

Black men

Wearing black ski masks and all black clothing

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

