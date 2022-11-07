Police investigating arson at Abbotsford home

Police in Abbotsford are investigating a fire at an "occupied residence" that they say appears both suspicious and targeted.

Authorities say they were called to a home at 3030 Trethewey Street around 1 a.m. Saturday and that officers and fire crews safely evacuated the people inside.

"As a result of the preliminary investigation, this fire is being treated as suspicious," a statement issued Monday says, adding that the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

"Although the investigation is in its early stages, detectives believe this incident was targeted."

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road, and between Gladwin and Clearbrook roads before or after the incident to contact them. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are also urged to call 604-859-5225.