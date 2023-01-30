Police investigating arson on Manitoulin Island

Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating a suspected arson on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

Emergency crews were called to an abandoned structure on Wikwemikong Way early Sunday morning, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service said in a news release Monday.

The structure was engulfed in flames as crews from the fire and police department arrived and has been destroyed.

"The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police Identification Unit," police said.

"Anyone with information on this investigation or any other please contact the Wikwemikong Tribal Police at 859-3141, Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477."