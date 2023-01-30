Police investigating arson on Manitoulin Island
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating a suspected arson on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.
Emergency crews were called to an abandoned structure on Wikwemikong Way early Sunday morning, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service said in a news release Monday.
The structure was engulfed in flames as crews from the fire and police department arrived and has been destroyed.
"The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police Identification Unit," police said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"Anyone with information on this investigation or any other please contact the Wikwemikong Tribal Police at 859-3141, Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477."
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.